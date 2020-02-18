Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

Clear Lake officers are at 15800 Heatherdale. Adult male and female deceased in an apparent murder / suicide. 202 pic.twitter.com/2WjkFwRnSl— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2020
It happened Tuesday afternoon on Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.
Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables responded to a welfare check call to the home and found a man and woman dead.
Their identities have not been released.
Police say the woman, who was 80 years old, had multiple stab wounds. The man, age 81, suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
