Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in a Clear Lake neighborhood.



It happened Tuesday afternoon on Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.

Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables responded to a welfare check call to the home and found a man and woman dead.

Their identities have not been released.

Police say the woman, who was 80 years old, had multiple stab wounds. The man, age 81, suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clear lakehoustonmurdersuicidewoman killedman killedperson killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News