Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

Clear Lake officers are at 15800 Heatherdale. Adult male and female deceased in an apparent murder / suicide. 202 pic.twitter.com/2WjkFwRnSl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in a Clear Lake neighborhood.It happened Tuesday afternoon on Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables responded to a welfare check call to the home and found a man and woman dead.Their identities have not been released.Police say the woman, who was 80 years old, had multiple stab wounds. The man, age 81, suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.The incident remains under investigation.