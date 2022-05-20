Clear Lake charter boat captain and crew arrested for alleged Coast Guard violations

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested the captain of an alleged illegal charter operation.
It happened on Clear Lake in Kemah on Wednesday, involving the 67-foot vessel the Spanish Princess.
Coast Guard officials say the captain and a crew member were arrested due to unlicensed alcoholic beverage sales.
The Coast Guard says the boat has been restricted from passenger operations and was being investigated for violating that order.
