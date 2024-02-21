Clear Creek $5.5 million watershed project set to begin in February

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- The Harris County Flood Control District is set to begin the $5.5 million Clear Creek watershed project to reduce the risk of flooding, with the focus on excavating the Friendswood Detention Basin, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the district.

The details

The $5.5 million excavation will remove soil in preparation for construction of the stormwater detention basin on an undeveloped 105-acre tract-north of Clear Creek, south of FM 1959 and east of Blackhawk Boulevard, according to the release.

The stormwater detention basin will work alongside future improvement projects for water flow in channels to reduce flooding risks in the Clear Creek watershed, according to the release. The basin will temporarily store stormwater to prevent flooding risks to upstream or downstream communities.

According to the release, those involved with the project include:

Harris County Flood Control District

City of Friendswood

Galveston County

Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District

By the numbers

The total project cost for the Friendswood Regional Stormwater Detention Basin is about $32.4 million, according to the project's website.

According to the website, the project's funding breaks down to:

$13.5 million from 2018 bond program funding

$8 million from the city of Friendswood

$7.5 million from Galveston County

$3.5 million from the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District

Looking ahead

The excavation is set to begin in February and is expected to last for 327 working days, according to the release.

Motorists are advised by the district to be cautious of truck traffic near construction access points and along truck routes off FM 1959, according to the release.

For further updates, residents can visit the project webpage and submit any questions or comments they may have regarding the project.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.