Houston and Matagorda ISD granted funding for electric school buses by Biden administration

Electric school buses are expected to hit the streets of Houston in 2024 as part of the Biden administration's "Clean School Bus Program."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Electric school buses are expected to hit the streets of Space City in 2024 after almost $1 billion in federal funds were granted to nearly 400 school districts, including two in the Houston area.

The Biden administration selected 389 school districts for the "Clean School Bus Program".

Houston and Matagorda ISDs were selected to receive these funds to purchase new electric school buses.

The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law in an effort to lower emissions and create cleaner air.

Houston ISD, which serves about 196,000 students, is getting $6.2 million for 25 buses, and Matagorda ISD, which has 90 students, will get $790,000 to fund two buses.

Matagorda ISD has a total of three buses right now, one of which is not running.

The White House held a phone press conference discussing reasons why this is needed.

"Older diesel school buses are still operating. They emit lots of pollutants linked to asthma, lung damage, and health problems," United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said.

Harrison Humphries, with Air Alliance Houston, echoes the importance.

"Unfortunately, as you probably know, the vast majority of buses in HISD run on older diesel engines. And studies have shown that areas around and even inside are running a diesel bus that have really poor air quality," Humphries said.

About 25 million students rely on school buses for transportation every day, according to the administration.

The administration also said the electric school buses will lower greenhouse gas emissions and save schools money.

Priority was given to districts serving low-income, rural areas and students in tribal communities

Humphries said these areas typically have lower air quality.

"This greater focus on underrepresented communities we see as a plus," Humphries said.

Matagorda ISD Superintendent Barbara Marchbanks told Eyewitness News over the phone that the district is excited for the funding.

Marchbanks was a science teacher for about 27 years and said being able to utilize new technology in her school district is exciting.

Matagorda ISD recently opened a new high school, so these new electric buses are coming at a critical time. Marchbanks said they were not given an estimated time when to expect the new buses.

