the bachelor

The Bachelor announces big Houston episode and downtown watch party

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston reality TV fans are having a busy week. First comes news that Top Chef has announced its Houston-specific dates.

Now, fans of ABC's The Bachelor can clamor to a watch party for a Houston-specific episode starring Clayton Echard and his Houston home, the C. Baldwin Hotel, on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.

The event will (natch) be held at the C. Baldwin (400 Dallas St.); those interested can RSVP here.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityentertainmentthe bachelorhouston culturemapculturemap
THE BACHELOR
Tensions escalate over shrimp among the women on 'The Bachelor'
'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34
Will 'The Bachelor' Clayton take a rose back?
After meeting 'The Bachelor' Clayton, one woman says she 'hates' him
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in back seat and trunk of burning vehicle in Liberty Co.
Manhunt for Pct. 5 corporal ambush suspect ends with arrest in Mexico
Search underway for suspect in Texas City double shooting
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather for abusing sister
6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Houston dries out today and tomorrow before 2 cold fronts
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
More TOP STORIES News