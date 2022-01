The Bachelor announces big Houston episode and downtown watch party

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston reality TV fans are having a busy week. First comes news that Top Chef has announced its Houston-specific dates Now, fans of ABC's The Bachelor can clamor to a watch party for a Houston-specific episode starring Clayton Echard and his Houston home, the C. Baldwin Hotel, on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.The event will (natch) be held at the C. Baldwin (400 Dallas St.); those interested can RSVP here