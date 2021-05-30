Cypress dad's front lawn signs showing off sons who graduated go viral

My dad swears he doesn't have a favorite pic.twitter.com/RjSDEdS7CG — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ 🤠 (@j__para) May 21, 2021

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston dad may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child after putting up these graduation signs on his front lawn.The signs have turned some heads and generated quite the buzz on Twitter.One of the signs shows son, Ryan Parappuram, a student who also happens to be his class valedictorian at Cypress Woods High School.The other sign could be seen as a jab at his son Justin. The sign shows a picture of Justin, a student at Texas A&M University, and the words "NOT valedictorian.""My dad swears he doesn't have a favorite," a tweet by Justin reads.Justin later followed up on Twitter saying, "I love both my dad and brother, this was all in good fun!""I'm super proud of my brother, and I know he is proud of me, too," he continued. "My dad couldn't be more thrilled for the both of us and only printed this sign with my consent."