ABC Primetime

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

NEW YORK -- "Claim to Fame" premieres right after tonight's big "Bachelorette" premiere on ABC.

The show is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame.

The new series features a dozen relatives of famous people.

They're brought together in a house and their identities are hidden, concealed so a game can be played with each contestant trying to guess the celebrity connection of their fellow housemates.

There are games to aid that process, but also elimination challenges.

"It's all about just having fun. I think seeing these contestants who are all similar by way of being related to someone who's in the public eye, they feel a special bond really quickly, but how long that bond lasts without being thrown under the bus is the fun part of this game," Kevin Jonas said.

Don't miss "Claim to Fame" tonight at 10 p.m. right after the two-hour "The Bachelorette" premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcabc premieresreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Former NFL greats head back to primetime on ABC with game shows
Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show
Houston gets extra 'rose' after paying $240k to bring Bachelor to town
TOP STORIES
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
Lightning sparks large wildfire at refuge in Brazoria County
Woman accused of dumping 4-year-old girl into hot water
Thief targets man walking dog and ties him up inside hotel room: HPD
More extreme heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Cows beat the heat while roaming neighborhood on Houston's southside
Former ABC13 news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle
Show More
1 shot and killed, multiple injured at Brazoria Co. rental house party
Dad shoots teen suspects who tried to get into car with babies inside
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
Pastor John Gray hospitalized with pulmonary embolism
Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope
More TOP STORIES News