Oilers great says 'sky is the limit' for CJ Stroud as key Texans coaches return for 2024

Former Oilers player and "Texans' Inside the Game" co-host Spencer Tillman weighs in on Bobby Slowik and Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- Super Bowl champion Spencer Tillman knows what it means for the Houston Texans to keep offensive coordinator Bobby Slowick and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the upcoming season.

The co-host of "Texans' Inside the Game" said, "The sky is the limit" for Stroud and the Texans' offense in 2024.

Slowick and Johnson had multiple interviews for other jobs in the NFL, but both are returning to the Texans' staff to continue their work with an emerging superstar.

Slowick made the most of his first season as offensive coordinator, guiding Stroud to one of the great rookie seasons in NFL history.

Tillman told ABC13 Sports that Slowick is already elite as an NFL play-caller, and there's still room to improve in his carefully designed offense.

"There's an answer for everything the defense may present," Tillman said.

Combine that with Stroud's ability to make every throw required to succeed in the NFL, and the best is yet to come.

"Most coordinators find their money and their way avoiding trouble," Tillman explained. "That's not what Bobby Slowick does. He confronts trouble. That's how you exploit people."

Continuity on the Texans staff allows Stroud to build on what he's already accomplished as a rookie selected to the Pro Bowl: 4,108 yards passing in the regular season with 23 touchdown passes, and only five interceptions.

You would feel Tillman's enthusiasm when he said, "They're gonna be explosive. They're gonna continue to grow."

