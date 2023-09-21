The Montrose bridge lights will shine again after the Houston City Council OK'd $2.6 million of the $4 million needed to relaunch the project.

Only 1 'no' logged in vote to commit $2.6M to reviving Montrose bridge lights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The lights on the Montrose bridges over the US-59 Southwest Freeway, which once shined bright and changed colors for special events and holidays, are making a comeback after Houston City Council passed a vote. However, it comes at a hefty price of about $4 million.

"Since I have been here eight years, you can't imagine the requests that have come in with people wanting those lights lit up," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Currently, some of the pedestrian lights don't work because of water damage, according to a recent bridge assessment. Some of the city council members said residents will soon be able to walk the bridges safely. But to make this happen, it's going to cost millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Houston may spend $3M to relight bridges over Southwest Fwy

The City of Houston will pay about $2.6 million, which is two-thirds of the cost.

The Houston First Corporation will cover the rest and be responsible for maintenance over the next 10 years.

Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman was the only one to vote no, believing the money should be going elsewhere.

"$2.6 million out of the general fund. It just seems like lights are a luxury," Huffman said.

In a statement, Houston First said a design team has been selected and construction would likely not start for at least another year.

