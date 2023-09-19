City of Houston to discuss spending nearly $3M to fix lights on Southwest Freeway bridge

Houston City Council will discuss spending $3 million to fix the broken lights on the Southwest Freeway bridges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston is exploring the possibility of spending nearly $3 million on the bridge lights over I-69 in the Montrose neighborhood.

The city is proposing to use $2.66 million from its general fund toward fixing the lights. This is in an ordinance that will be discussed at city council on Wednesday morning.

The estimated overall cost to fix this is $4 million, so Houston First, which currently oversees the lights, would be on the hook for the rest of the money.

The lighting system has been described as "complicated" in reporting from our partners from the Houston Chronicle, and has had a rocky history since its unveiling before Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

The Montrose Management District was responsible for keeping them on at that time, but they were cut off in January 2018 due to the district's inability to pay the light bill.

They came back a week later thanks to community support and donations, but the Montrose Management District was dissolved just a few months later, and the lights have struggled to stay on consistently since that time.

Houston First works to promote the city and bring in tourism, and the lights have been its responsibility since 2019.

Mayor Sylvester Turner mentioned that corporation on April 6, 2022, when ABC13 asked him why the lights hadn't been working.

"Houston First has been charged with getting those lights back on," he said during the interview that took place 531 days ago. "Trust me - they will be coming back on."

They haven't come back on, and Houston First didn't respond to multiple requests for an interview or more information.

Eyewitness News reached out to Mayor Turner's Office for newer comments, but we were referred to Houston First.

