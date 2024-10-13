Man arrested near Trump rally in Southern California with loaded firearm, high-capacity magazine

The driver was identified as Vem Miller, and was taken into custody and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. -- A man with a loaded gun and a high-capacity magazine was arrested near a rally for former President Donald Trump in Southern California on Saturday, local police said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies assigned to Trump's rally in Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint just before 5 p.m. local time.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine, the sheriff's office said.

That driver, identified as Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was taken into custody.

Miller was later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The sheriff's office said the incident did not impact the safety of Trump or anyone at his event.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.