Teenager thrown from Porsche in Cinco Ranch crash

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four teens were hurt Saturday when the Porsche they were in hit a curb and rolled over, ejecting one of them during the crash.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Commercial Center Boulevard. near Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

The Porsche was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened, according Fort Bend Sheriff's deputies. The teens inside were between 16 and 19 years old.

Two of the teens were airlifted to hospitals. The other two were taken by ambulance. One of the occupants was pinned in the wreckage and had to be cut out by firefighters.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, deputies said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countykatycar crashteenagersspeeding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue 2 from fiery rideshare crash
Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
Biden cancels Texas events after "Trump Train" incident
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 1
Pan de Muerto is truly food for the soul
Katy family steps out in hopes of finding daughter's diabetes cure
Show More
Biden camp cancels events after "Trump Train" surrounds campaign bus
Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas
Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the central Caribbean
Experts: how to stay safe in possible 3rd COVID-19 peak
Houston safely celebrated Halloween during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News