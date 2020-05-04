West U church holds in-person services for 1st time in weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Churches and other places of worship who chose to close its doors due to COVID-19 concerns welcomed parishioners back to in-person services on Sunday for the first time in weeks.Under Gov. Greg Abbott's orders, churches were considered "essential" and were always allowed to remain open.ABC13 visited the chapel of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in West University, where hundreds of people filled up the room.But it was not filled to capacity. The church followed Gov. Abbott's ruling and only allowed 275 people inside."Typically, I come three or four times a week, so it's really been a difficult transition," said John Reginer.Parishioners were asked to reserve their spot days in advance."I think it filled up like in two hours on Friday afternoon," said Monsignor William Young.The service was a traditional mass, but social distancing was strictly enforced. Parishioners were asked to wear masks and clean the pews when they left.