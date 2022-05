HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man with autism has gone missing in southwest Houston, Houston police say.Christon Bradley was last seen walking along the 5300 block of Tidewater Drive on Sunday.Bradley is described to be a Black man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighing 168 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater with blue stripes on the side, and black pajama pants with skeletons.If you see Bradley, call the Houston Police Department Missing Unit at 832-394-1840.