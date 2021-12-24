Watch the holiday yule log

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Now you can wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
VIDEO: Watch our holiday yule log without music
The term "Yuletide" refers partly to the pre-Christian Anglo-Saxon feast of the winter solstice, a time to put on a "yule log" and create light and warmth in the bleak of midwinter.
Winter solstice celebrations reach back to ancient Rome, to the Saturnalia, a popular holiday that celebrated Saturn. There are many similar traditions, such as Yalda, an Iranian celebration of the solstice that has roots in the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism.
