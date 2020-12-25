Community & Events

Houston religious leaders reflect on faith during difficult year

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This holiday season is a holy time for many people of faith who may be feeling worn out after a tumultuous 2020.

As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, many religious services have been scaled back or canceled due to the pandemic.

At the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, carolers were located outside the building due to COVID-19 safety restrictions because singing has been deemed high-risk for spreading the virus.

Other churches have gone virtual this year or are enforcing social distancing if meeting in-person.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area churches reimagine Christmas services amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, see how churches across the Houston-area have reimagined their traditional Christmas services in order to accommodate social distancing.



Local faith leaders are taking a moment to reflect on what faith means during difficult times and remind everyone to stay hopeful and encouraged as we get closer and closer to welcoming a new year.

Rev. Gregory Han at Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston said, "We really can shine for one another in the darkest of times, in the most difficult of times. I'm grateful for the people in this community that I've met that are supporting one another and have found a way to bring hope in this season."

"Christmas is not a religious holiday for me, but it's a beautiful opportunity for me to see people happy and connecting with their faith. I encourage everyone to go back and re-connect with your faith and what you believe in. Believing in God is beautiful, and motivates us to be better," said Dr. Waleed Basyouni, Imam of Clear Lake Islamic Center.

"We have to keep the long range view. First of all, we are not made for this world, and we must not allow our lives to be driven by outside circumstances," Monsignor Bill Young, St. Vincent de Paul Church said. "We have to find that meaning and purpose here inside our own selves with self mastery and a true understanding of who we are as God's sons and daughters. There's always a reason for hope."

"I wrote this poem called 'A poem for those still here.' There are no acceptable casualties. Not as far as God is concerned," Rabbi Scott Hausman-Weiss, Shma Koleinu said. "There is no body count that will ever be OK. In God's place, you are the most important."

To read Rabbi Scott's poem in it's entirely, click here.

Each leader expressed gratitude for the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine and said its a reason for many to stay hopeful regarding the pandemic -- all crediting the divine work of God for inspiring the knowledge in the hearts and minds of the scientists who developed it.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonreligionchristmaschurchchristmas eve
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shoots and kills suspect in N Harris Co., HCSO says
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional,' police say
Chinese restaurants preparing for busiest day: Christmas
Houston designer known to help others struggles to reopen
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers
Show More
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Safe holiday traditions to carry on in the pandemic
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
More TOP STORIES News