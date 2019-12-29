Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man wanted in connection with a brutal Christmas Eve murder was shot by deputies in Hermann park Saturday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Albert Simon made a sudden move toward a bag when a deputy shot Simon, according to a tweet from Gonzalez.



Simon was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Gonzalez.

"It's been a horrific time period for many," the sheriff said.


Simon, 52, was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Taylor on Christmas Eve. He had not been seen since that night.

Simon left the shooting scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee. A murder warrant had been issued for him related to Taylor's death.

"He jumped out of his car and started running away," a witness said.



Investigators believed Simon had a gun and considered him dangerous.

She was well-known in social circles and served on committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to Taylor's friends.

