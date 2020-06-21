Amber alert canceled for San Jacinto County baby girl

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Christilynn McGowen from Coldspring, TX, on 06/21/2020. pic.twitter.com/oEoa1RZcvB — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 21, 2020

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Sunday morning from San Jacinto County for a 1-month-old baby girl.It wasn't clear what led to the cancellation for the search for Christilynn McGowen, who had been last seen Saturday wearing a pink onesie.Authorities were also looking for a woman in connection with what they believe was an abduction of McGowen. It wasn't known if the woman was located.Amber Alerts are issued by authorities in cases of children who are believed to be abducted and began in 1996. They're named for Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in north Texas.