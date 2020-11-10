chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen shares how daughter Luna honors baby Jack's ashes

Jack, Chrissy Teigen's third child with her husband, singer John Legend, passed away before his birth and the couple shared personal photos in the hospital following their loss.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Chrissy Teigen is continuing to be open about her family's grief.

Jack, her third child with her husband, singer John Legend, passed away before his birth and the couple shared personal photos in the hospital following their loss.

Teigen penned a personal essay about their grief and on Monday she posted a video of their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, with the box containing Jack's ashes.

"im just thinking a lot about jack today," the caption read. "our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

In the video, Jack's ashes are seen in a box tied with some "blessed, holy Thai string," in honor of Teigen's heritage.

She said Luna had placed a therapy bear and a piece of her favorite snack, Pirate's Booty, with her brother's ashes.

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen said.

In the video featuring Luna the youngster can be heard saying, "Hi guys. Hi this is baby Jack and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"

Teigen said it was "a weird post" while adding, "I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," referencing Luna.

"life is infinitely better with her in it," Teigen wrote. "I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentparentingfamilyotrcchrissy teigen
RELATED
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
International observers see no fraud in US election
Gov. Abbott avoids acknowledging Biden as president-elect
Weak front moves in this evening
Underground tunnels may alleviate Clear Creek flooding
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
Show More
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Beyoncé and Peloton team up and gift TSU students memberships
More TOP STORIES News