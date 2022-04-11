Houston CultureMap

Chris Rock's 'Ego Death World Tour' taps Smart Financial Centre for Houston-area stop in November

So far, the 57-year-old comedian has not spoken in detail during tour stops about being slapped at the Oscars by Will Smith.
By Alex Bentley
SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Superstar comedian Chris Rock, fresh off his highly publicized altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards, is extending his "Ego Death World Tour." It now will include a stop in Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre on Nov. 5.

The tour, which is currently ongoing, is scheduled for venues across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Elsewhere in Texas, Rock is slated to perform in Irving on Thursday, Nov. 3, and San Antonio on Nov. 10.

One of the strongest comedic voices working today, Rock has a career that has spanned more than three decades, enjoying success in both film, television, and stage as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Though he got his break on "Saturday Night Live," his career has gone on to include plenty of dramatic roles, including in the FX series "Fargo," in the horror film "Spiral," and in the upcoming biopic "Rustin."

