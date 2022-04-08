Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith banned from Academy events, programs for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Academy meeting Friday to discuss sanctions against Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that Will Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for a period of 10 years.

The Academy's Board of Governors made the decision Friday, nearly two weeks after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy said in a statement. "...This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. A previous version is below.

After the slap, Smith sat back down and later in the show went onstage to accept the award for Best Actor. Since that night, Smith has issued a series of apologies and resigned from the Academy.

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible discipline over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.



Hollywood insiders say since Smith already resigned, the Academy may be left to possibly ban him from future Oscar shows or even future nominations.

"They could create a ban for him being nominated which would ostensibly have a trickle-down effect on his career because any Oscar film or would-be Oscar film wouldn't probably think twice... about casting him because it would cast a pall on the production," said IndieWire Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

Film industry insiders also say there's little chance Smith's first Oscar will be taken back.

The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars. Josh Einiger has more on Will Smith's apology.



