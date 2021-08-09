travel

England hotel features Willy Wonka-inspired room with lickable wallpaper, chocolate-filled bathtub

EMBED <>More Videos

England hotel features Willy Wonka room with chocolate wallpaper

BOURNEMOUTH, England -- A hotel in England is teaming up with booking website laterooms.com for a Willy Wonka-inspired room, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the beloved film.

The room at the Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth will have lickable wallpaper, chocolate-scented toiletries and even a chocolate bath upgrade.

According to the hotel booking website, the edible chocolate treats in the room can be restocked for free. The chocolate wallpaper will be replaced after each stay due to safety and hygiene protocols.

The room isn't available to book just yet. For more information on booking, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelhotelmovieenglandchocolate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Doctor shares tips on how to reduce exposure to COVID during holiday
Why feds are warning it could take months to get a passport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
Omicron variant discovered in at least 7 US states
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News