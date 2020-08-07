Doctors concerned children aren't getting vaccinated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6345630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators found that children, especially children under the age of five, who are showing symptoms may carry high amounts of virus particles.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5716440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From Nov. 24, 2019: Thanks to a stranger's Facebook post, a mother was able to identify the horrible polio-like illness that was sickening her child -- possibly saving his life.

Doctors say they are seeing fewer children get vaccinations, and that's a big concern. There are two reasons they believe vaccinations are down.First of all, children haven't been in the same routine. Often times, kids get vaccinated right before kindergarten but not having class in person is having an impact."A lot of children, especially for those boosters, they usually get them before going to kindergarten, so if they're not going in person, a lot of them are kind of delaying that physical as well," said Dr. Sandy McKay, pediatrician at UTHealth and assistant professor in pediatrics with McGovern Medical School.The other reason is people are scared to go to the doctor's office due to COVID-19.However, doctors say not getting vaccinated could lead to an outbreak of illnesses."That is my biggest fear right now is we know that children aren't getting their vaccines on time. Once we get children back together in group settings we know that the measles virus is still in the community. We know pertussis is still in the community and once we start getting groups of children together, we absolutely can see an increase in those diseases that are completely preventable. Really, this is why we need to get kids back in the clinics and get them up-to-date on their vaccines so we can prevent this," said McKay.McKay says doctor's offices are one of the safest places to visit. The offices are constantly cleaned and everyone is screened and wearing a mask. While your child gets their vaccines, they can also get a routine physical.