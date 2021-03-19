PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to police.
Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street near Allen-Genoa Road.
According to the public information officer for the Pasadena Police Department, the 6-year-old and the shooter were in the same apartment. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and details on the relationship between the two were not immediately released.
The child was rushed to Bayshore Hospital. Police did not release the gender of the child or his or her condition.
Meanwhile, the shooter is now in custody.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
6-year-old shot multiple times at apartment complex in Pasadena, police say
CHILD SHOT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News