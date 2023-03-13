4-year-old child shot, killed after 3-year-old finds gun in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old has died after an apparent shooting in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 7:30 p.m., HCSO deputies received a call about a juvenile hurt at an apartment complex at 9955 Bammel North Houston.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, when deputies arrived, it was learned that a 3-year-old gained access to a firearm and unintentionally shot the 4-year-old.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

According to deputies, other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated here with any further information.