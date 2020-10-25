3-year-old boy in Montgomery Co. dies from gun wound on his birthday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy from Montgomery Co. are mourning his loss after he died on his birthday Saturday night.

The little boy was found with a gunshot wound in his chest when deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 23000 block of Owens Road in the city of Porter around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said the family was celebrating the boy's birthday and heard a gunshot while everyone was playing cards.

Investigators said the child may have found the gun after it fell out of a family member's pocket.

The boy was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died shortly after, deputies said.
