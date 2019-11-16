Child injured in drive-by shooting at gas station in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say two men are in custody after an innocent child was hurt in a drive-by shooting in north Houston.

The child was hurt around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a gas station on the Eastex Freeway.

Deputies say a group of men got into an argument and someone started shooting. A bullet hit an innocent family's truck, shattering a windshield and injuring a little boy inside.

One of the men involved in the argument was also shot in the arm. He and another person were then detained by police.

If the child is seriously hurt, the men could face major charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church goes in minutes
Woman falls out of moving car after argument with husband
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Show More
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
App pairs senior citizens with student companion for $25/hour
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care: mom
Quilts stolen off grandma's front porch after months of work
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News