Child injured in drive-by shooting at gas station in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say two men are in custody after an innocent child was hurt in a drive-by shooting in north Houston.The child was hurt around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a gas station on the Eastex Freeway.Deputies say a group of men got into an argument and someone started shooting. A bullet hit an innocent family's truck, shattering a windshield and injuring a little boy inside.One of the men involved in the argument was also shot in the arm. He and another person were then detained by police.If the child is seriously hurt, the men could face major charges.