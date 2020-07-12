Driver speeds away after hitting 9-year-old girl on bicycle in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas -- A nine-year-old girl in northwest Harris County is lucky to be alive after a driver hit her and kept going.

It happened on Saturday in the Villages of Cypress Lakes neighborhood at the corner of Keystone Green Drive and Fir Knoll Way.

Lyla Lott was crossing the street on her bicycle to visit her friend's house when a car driving past hit her, said her father Troy Lott.

Lott said a neighbor stopped by to help her and called the family.

Video taken from a surveillance camera of a nearby house shows the moment when the car hits the girl and knocks her off her bicycle.

In the video, the girl's cries can be heard as a couple cars drive past.

Fortunately, the young girl was okay, except for a big scratch on her knee. Lott said she was shaken up.

The father told ABC13 he's disheartened that the video revealed several people drove by after the incident and didn't stop to help his daughter. He went on to say he's encouraged and thankful for the neighbors who did help and the deputy constables who found the driver within hours.

"We have to be mindful of how fast we're driving, where we're at," Lott said. "If you see someone in need of help, help. A child or otherwise. We need to help one another out, especially in these times. "

ABC13 reached out to the Harris County Precinct Four Constable's Office for information about the driver and what charges she faces.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresshit and runchildren hit by carperson struckhit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Elderly man drowns in Lake Conroe after slipping in water
Federal support for COVID-19 test sites in Houston extended
Heat Advisory in effect for Monday
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Police identify suspect wanted for double-murder on Friday
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Show More
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Mother of 6 beats cancer, decides to compete in Half Ironman
Blood donor restrictions loosened by the FDA to fight donor shortage
1 child dead in Montgomery County crash
More TOP STORIES News