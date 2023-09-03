Child pronounced dead after fatal crash in NE Harris County near FM 1960 Road, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash that resulted in the death of a child, according to officials.

The crash happened in the 23000 block of FM 2100 at East FM-1960 in NE Harris County, just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child is believed to have been 10 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not immediately elaborate on what caused the crash or if there were any other victims.

An investigation is underway at this time.