2-year-old dies after climbing arcade machine that fell on top of him in Galveston Co., deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old is dead after deputies say he was crushed by an arcade-style machine on Wednesday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. at a beach house that a family was renting during a vacation in the 2200 block of Snapper on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Deputies said the 2-year-old boy climbed the arcade machine when it fell on top of him.

The boy's grandmother was in the room and approaching the toddler when she saw what was happening, but didn't get to him in time, deputies said.

The child was reportedly flown to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said they conducted an investigation, but it appeared to be just a tragic accident.

SEE RELATED: 10-year-old boy dies from injuries following fight at trampoline park