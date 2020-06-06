Father charged with murder in 5-year-old's death in crash

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and a 4-year-old is severely hurt after a crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at Fallbrook at the north Beltway on the westbound feeder around 11:30 p.m.

The girls were being driven by their father, who police said showed signs of being heavily intoxicated.

Deputies said he drove directly into the traffic light pole, and neither child was properly restrained in the back seat.

The 4-year-old was wearing an adult seat belt while the 5-year-old didn't have anything protecting her.

"If you have the responsibility of children, they don't have a voice, they can't say 'Dad don't drive', they can't say 'I need to be on booster', they rely on you," said Sean Teare, with the district attorney's office.

The district attorney's office said the father is being charged with felony murder.

This is the second crash involving a DWI in less than 24 hours that has killed a minor.

SEE RELATED STORY: Promising HS football star Tristan Sanders killed in Hwy 6 crash that ripped BMW in half

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashchild deathchild injuredchild killedchild in cardwidwi with childcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warnings issued for eastern Louisiana
HS football star killed in crash that ripped BMW in half
State stops using lab after 'abnormal' COVID-19 test results
Hot and mostly dry as Cristobal marches towards Louisiana
Films set to help understand and confront racism
High school coach teaches respect after death of George Floyd
All lanes of I-69 at Loop 610 to close tonight
Show More
Houston stars honored grads during area-wide event
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
Mother whose son was shot says protests bring hope
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Doctors urging Texans to continue practicing social distancing
More TOP STORIES News