Father charged with murder in 5-year-old's death in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and a 4-year-old is severely hurt after a crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.It happened at Fallbrook at the north Beltway on the westbound feeder around 11:30 p.m.The girls were being driven by their father, who police said showed signs of being heavily intoxicated.Deputies said he drove directly into the traffic light pole, and neither child was properly restrained in the back seat.The 4-year-old was wearing an adult seat belt while the 5-year-old didn't have anything protecting her."If you have the responsibility of children, they don't have a voice, they can't say 'Dad don't drive', they can't say 'I need to be on booster', they rely on you," said Sean Teare, with the district attorney's office.The district attorney's office said the father is being charged with felony murder.This is the second crash involving a DWI in less than 24 hours that has killed a minor.