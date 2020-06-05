Traffic

15-year-old killed when Highway 6 DWI crash rips BMW in half

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is dead and the highway is closed after a tragic accident early Friday morning on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Loch Katrine Lane.

Video from the scene shows the destroyed BMW split in half, barely recognizable after a colliding with a Hummer.

Deputies say a 15-year-old passenger in the back seat of the BMW was killed. The driver and another passenger are in the hospital.

Family on the scene says the teen was a star football player at his high school in north Texas, and he was planning to transfer to a Houston-area school.

The driver of the Hummer was not seriously injured, officials say.

Authorities believe the Hummer driver was under the influence, and say he's been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Chief Sean Teare says the Hummer driver could face additional charges pending a blood test.

"Its pretty catastrophic damage," Sgt. Gilbert Guien said. "The BMW actually split apart."

Deputies encourage drivers to try to avoid the area. Both directions are closed on Highway 6, and traffic is being detoured at Keith Harrow.

Authorities are working to figure out what exactly caused the crash.

