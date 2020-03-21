Society

Houston police chief and Harris County sheriff tweet about potential release of inmates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus cases in the Houston-area have entered the triple digits, with more than 100 people testing positive by Saturday morning.

To help stop the spread, Harris County is making plans to release certain inmates.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter Saturday morning to comment on the recent update.

"Here's a thought on the release of jail detainees without a plan," he tweeted. "Pre-trial detainees are immuno-compromised and have limited access to healthcare so you let them out into the public during a pandemic? When there are health services in the jail?!"




Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez responded, saying there are very limited services and no capacity for ICU care in the jail.

He went on to say, with limited room the virus can spread like wildfire there and if someone older or with frail health gets the virus, it can be a death sentence.




The conversation continued on for a few more tweets.






