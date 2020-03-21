Houston police chief and Harris County sheriff tweet about potential release of inmates

Here’s a thought on the release of jail detainees without a plan:



Pretrial detainees are immuno- compromised and have limited access to healthcare so you let them out into the public during a pandemic? When there are health services in the jail?! — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020

These are some of the most responsible people in society, they will certainly self quarantine & exercise social distancing just like the responsible actions that got them arrested in the first place. Activism by officials places society & those previously detained at greater risk — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020

Very limited services. No capacity for ICU care. If someone older and/or with frail health gets the virus it can be a death sentence. Plus spread like wildfire. Limited space now for large quarantine. Individuals would need to be taken to our public health system, which does not https://t.co/8ey3nHFJo0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020

have the capacity to handle an outbreak in the jail and the anticipated needs of the general community. On releases my team is involved with, we’ve enhanced our discharge planning to prepare for transition . — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020

The folks you have discussed releasing with me are low risk offenders. Has that changed? Judge Dasean Jones released a suspect charged with murder?



What level of risk from criminal offense are you all going to pass on to the General public? — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020

The public needs to know if this is what Harris County judges and other county elected officials consider compassionate release? What are the specific offenses. How will the be tracked? Who are they being released to? Where will they go? Will the be screened? Public need to know. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020

I agree. Can’t speak for others, I’ve been clear, “non-violent”, prioritize seniors w/underlying disease, pregnant-women. We have over 7,000 pre-trial persons. We have no say in individual decisions judges make in their courtrooms, but we are not involved with that. https://t.co/kNKBqNAp8P — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020

The other challenge to the myth of inmates & personnel being better served while incarcerated, is that the churn does not stop. Currently have 8,000 individuals, most pre-trial, in tight quarters. While bookings are down, arrests do not stop, so new persons come in daily. Plus — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020

personnel come in/out daily. Virus is in our community, community spread is real, concerned for jail & first responders that can’t work from home. Complex issue, no perfect solutions. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020

