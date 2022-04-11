chick-fil-a

Wharton police looking for person who put 'Chick-Fil-A coming soon' sign up as prank

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Wharton police said they are looking for the "heartless individual" who placed a sign promising a Chick-Fil-A coming soon at a major intersection. The issue with it is, it was done as a prank and there are no plans for the restaurant there.

While we wait to learn more from authorities, you can catch up on other stories by watching the video above.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, police said the sign was placed at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1301 and North Richmond Road.

"A witness said this act was 'Udderly heinous and heartless,'" part of the post read.

Other fast food restaurants like McDonald's, Golden Chick, Dairy Queen and Little Caesar's can be found nearby.

If you believe you saw the person responsible for the prank, you are urged to contact the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131.



SEE RELATED STORIES:

Customer stops suspected car thief in East Texas Chick-fil-a drive-thru line

Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wharton countyprankchick fil afast food restaurantrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage
Chick-fil-A manager finds woman shot to death outside store
Chick-fil-a customer stops suspected thief in drive-thru
Chick-fil-A outages have been resolved, company says
TOP STORIES
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
League City woman reported missing was traveling in Tennessee
Search for mom who allegedly shot ex during child drop-off, HPD says
Man gets 40 years after pleading guilty to girlfriend's murder in 2020
Rain mostly clearing away, more chances to come this week
Kmart down to 3 stores after NJ closing
Chris Stapleton's Houston-area return set for The Woodlands this fall
Show More
Georgia airport reclaims its title as the world's busiest
Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money
Brush fire burning near San Antonio now 50% contained, officials say
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Deputy returns to full duty after deadly October ambush
More TOP STORIES News