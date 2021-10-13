Chicago's WLS pays up after ABC13 wins bet on Astros-White Sox series

We don’t like losing, but we always make good on a bet! Get ready @abc13houston … Chicago’s WORLD FAMOUS PIZZA is coming your way!! @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/KAUTO07GUr — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) October 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's morning team is tucking napkins into shirts and preparing to enjoy a celebratory prize, courtesy of our sister station.Last week, Eyewitness News anchors Rita Garcia and Samica Knight made a bet with ABC7 Chicago's Diane Pathieu ahead of the Astros-White Sox American League Division Series.The prizes of the friendly bid were food accustomed to each city's culture. If the Astros were to lose, the Chicago morning team would be enjoying enough Texas BBQ for their whole staff.But, since H-Town clinched the series, the staff at ABC13 will be digging in to some famous Giordano's deep dish pizzas.What do you say, ABC7? GO 'STROS!