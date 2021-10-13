Chicago's WLS pays up after ABC13 wins bet on Astros-White Sox series

Last week, Eyewitness News anchors Rita Garcia and Samica Knight made a bet with ABC7 Chicago's Diane Pathieu ahead of the Astros-White Sox American League Division Series.
The prizes of the friendly bid were food accustomed to each city's culture. If the Astros were to lose, the Chicago morning team would be enjoying enough Texas BBQ for their whole staff.
But, since H-Town clinched the series, the staff at ABC13 will be digging in to some famous Giordano's deep dish pizzas.
We don’t like losing, but we always make good on a bet! Get ready @abc13houston … Chicago’s WORLD FAMOUS PIZZA is coming your way!! @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/KAUTO07GUr— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) October 13, 2021
What do you say, ABC7? GO 'STROS!
⚾️ It’s goin’ dine! Let’s go @astros!— Samica Knight (@SamicaKnight13) October 7, 2021
We ready! You ready @whitesox? #Astros #ForTheH
(Btw, I meant to say “dine”. Reppin #htown. Lol!) pic.twitter.com/1HsdZvX4TC