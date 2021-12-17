H-Town

Get Ready For Chevron Houston Marathon

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch H-Town Spotlight to learn about the Chevron Houston Marathon



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our December 22 episode we will highlight the Chevron Houston Marathon! The Chevron Houston Marathon is back and ready to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Race! The Race weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities beginning Thursday, January 13 and conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, January 16. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo and the We Are Houston 5k. Whether you're running, training, volunteering or cheering, we encourage you to participate in the excitement in 2022.
Sponsored By


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthfamilyhomeh townsponsored
H-TOWN
SPONSORED: Living Designs Furniture is here to customize your home furnishings!
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight, watch what you missed
SPONSORED: Comprehensive Dental Group is here for all your dental needs
SPONSORED: Tips for your sleep health from the experts at Texas Mattress Makers
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News