Get Ready For Chevron Houston Marathon

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!In our December 22 episode we will highlight the Chevron Houston Marathon! The Chevron Houston Marathon is back and ready to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Race! The Race weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities beginning Thursday, January 13 and conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, January 16. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo and the We Are Houston 5k. Whether you're running, training, volunteering or cheering, we encourage you to participate in the excitement in 2022.