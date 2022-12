Learn How Wells Fargo Helps small Businesses

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our December 15 episode we highlighted Wells Fargo! Learn how Wells Fargo is helping to make a difference for small businesses in Houston. See how Wells Fargo has supported Houston Community College Open for Business program with an additional $50,000 grant this holiday season to help empower and grow diverse small business owners.