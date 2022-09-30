50 to 60 employees exposed to chemical while working at plant in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen employees were exposed to a chemical after a leak at a Richmond plant.

On Thursday, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office received a call at about 5:49 p.m. regarding the exposure at the W.A. Parish Plant off of Smithers Lake Road.

The fire marshal's office said they have about 50 to 60 contract employees who had some level of exposure to a chemical that caused them to have scratchy throats and burning of the eyes.

Three patients were taken to a nearby hospital after having difficulty breathing. Their condition was not immediately known.

The rest of the employees are being treated at the scene.

Officials said the employees were doing some type of work at the facility when the leak happened. At this time, it's unclear what chemical the employees were exposed to, but the situation appears to be under control.

Officials said there is no threat to surrounding areas around the plant.

