Sports

Beaumont teen lands spot on elite cheer squad featured in Netflix hit series

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A Beaumont teen has made the cut for a Texas cheerleading squad that's become sport's current dream team after it was featured in the highly popular Netflix series "Cheer."

"I always heard about it, so I would go and look at videos," said Kyler Carreon, Navarro College cheerleading's newest member.

"I was like, 'Whoa, I want to be a part of that,'" said Carreon. "It's the best of college cheer. It's the highest you can get."

Admittedly, Carreon began cheering and tumbling later than most. He cheered throughout high school and practiced at a competitive gym in the Cypress area.

Carreon tried out in January for the 14-time national champions.

Though the sport of cheerleading will likely change in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't dampened Carreon's excitement in making the team.

"It's an extremely big achievement just to even say, 'I'm a Navarro cheeerleader,'" said Carreon. "It's something that, even the title, I can't explain."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbeaumontnetflixathletesall goodteenagerschool athleticsteenteenagersgood newsfeel goodcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found after man goes missing in Sims Bayou along SH-288
Former Astros manager out of hospital after COVID-19 battle
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas
Looking ahead on what to expect as gyms reopen Monday
Temperatures to climb into the 90s next week
Pizza Hut worker shot multiple times in 'senseless' robbery
Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent
Show More
North Shore QB Dematrius Davis, Jr. announces commitment
1 dead, 2 injured in attack in San Leon
2 injured in shooting during Go Topless Jeep event
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
HISD reschedules mass food distribution event at NRG
More TOP STORIES News