Beaumont teen lands spot on elite cheer squad featured in Netflix hit series

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A Beaumont teen has made the cut for a Texas cheerleading squad that's become sport's current dream team after it was featured in the highly popular Netflix series "Cheer.""I always heard about it, so I would go and look at videos," said Kyler Carreon, Navarro College cheerleading's newest member."I was like, 'Whoa, I want to be a part of that,'" said Carreon. "It's the best of college cheer. It's the highest you can get."Admittedly, Carreon began cheering and tumbling later than most. He cheered throughout high school and practiced at a competitive gym in the Cypress area.Carreon tried out in January for the 14-time national champions.Though the sport of cheerleading will likely change in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't dampened Carreon's excitement in making the team."It's an extremely big achievement just to even say, 'I'm a Navarro cheeerleader,'" said Carreon. "It's something that, even the title, I can't explain."