Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween

How to check for registered sex offenders (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Know where the sex offenders are before you send your child out to make the Halloween rounds,

SEARCH:Check your neighborhood by address or zip code to learn if there are registered sex offenders living near you.

"Harris County parents should be able to trust that the law enforcement community is pulling together to do everything we can to keep children safe on Halloween and every day of the year," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Child predators are on notice: We are watching and we will lock up anyone who attempts to harm a child."

Authorities monitor the homes of registered sex offenders to ensure that they are not enticing trick-or-treaters to their homes. Many sex offenders, including those on probation or parole, are prohibited from displaying decorations outside their homes that would draw children to their doors.
Related Topics:
halloweensex offendersex crimesafetychildrenHouston
