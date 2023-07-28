Gulfton-area chase leads to Houston police, suspect exchanging gunfire, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect involved in a chase with Houston police shot at them during the pursuit before officers fired back and hit the person.

The Houston Police Department offered those details after the mile-long chase in the Gulfton area on the city's southwest side.

According to police, officers began pursuing a vehicle that was reported stolen the day prior, in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday.

Shots were fired during the chase, leaving a suspect wounded. That person was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they were looking for one other suspect after the chase ended in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive. They also indicated others were detained, but it's not clear how many people were in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.