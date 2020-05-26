Possible DWI suspect hits and kills 2 innocent people during chase in N. Harris Co., deputies say

A DWI suspect is expected to be charged with two counts of felony murder after he hit and killed two innocent people during a chase in north Harris County, officials say.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 p.m. Monday, one of their deputies clocked a driver in a Mercedes at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound near the 10000 block of Veterans Memorial.The deputy tried to pull over the driver, who kept going, sparking the chase.At one point during the chase, the driver went the wrong way, crossing the median to go into the northbound lanes.Deputies say the driver eventually slammed into a bicyclist and kept going. He then hit an innocent driver in a Buick LaCrosse head-on.Unfortunately, the bicyclist lost his leg in the crash and later died at the hospital.The Buick driver was flown to the hospital, where he also died.The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with serious injuries."Unfortunately, the reckless decision of this Mercedes operator... He decided to go into oncoming traffic thinking that he could evade our deputy, and it ended up being a very tragic night for two adults and two families, actually three counting the Mercedes family," said HCSO Sgt. Simon Cheng.The deputy was not hurt.According to officials, the suspect showed signs of impairment. He also allegedly admitted to deputies that he was a parole violator.