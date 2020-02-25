Police conduct controversial tactic to stop chase suspect on I-45

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in custody after a chase ended when Houston police conducted a pit maneuver in northwest Houston.

The chase began around 12:40 a.m. on Westheimer near W. Beltway when a patrol unit attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with three people inside.

Lt. Ronnie Wilkins with Houston police told ABC13 that during the chase, the driver pulled over at the Beltway and Little York, where an adult man and woman got out of the car.

The chase continued onto I-45 near West Gulf Bank, where a police car rammed the suspect's vehicle and caused it to spin out of control. The suspect was then taken into custody.

According to Wilkins, the suspect is believed to be a juvenile male.

The reason for the chase is unknown.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News