Watch as Astros' Chas McCormick samples, reviews Loaded Mac & Chaz at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick tries and reviews Loaded Mac & Chaz with ABC13's Adam Winkler at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Astros square off with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, it's a pretty tasty food matchup, too. (And... for the record: We'd pick our Texas BBQ over a Philly Cheesesteak any day).

ABC13's Adam Winkler worked the food beat Thursday at Minute Maid Park - and it involved serving Chas McCormick a sample of Mac & Chaz.

See, earlier in the postseason, Aramark and the Astros debuted a new food item at Minute Maid Park: Loaded Mac and Chaz.

Since the Mac and Chaz hit the menu, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has been hitting the baseball often and far. He has hits in four of the six playoff games in which he's appeared, including two home runs in the American League Championship Series. Last week, we learned Chas had not tried the Loaded Mac and Chaz at his home ballpark.

Earlier Thursday, we changed that. With the help of Aramark, ABC13 served McCormick the Mac & Chaz during Media Day.

"I haven't eaten lunch (Thursday), so I could eat the whole thing," McCormick said as he asked for another bite. "Man, that's good - yeah, that's good. Especially with the brisket. This is delicious. I give this a 10 out of 10."

The Loaded Mac & Chaz includes either smoked brisket or chicken layered with a five-star cheese sauce, Breggy Bomb Swamp BBQ Sauce, and green onions. It's available in three different ballpark locations (116 Spud House, 154 Spud House, 228 Butcher).

The only issue, and it's a minor one, is McCormick spells his name "Chas" and the dish spells it "Chaz".

"Now, we need something else," McCormick said smiling.

With a few more big hits in the postseason, we can expect something else to bear McCormick's name on the Minute Maid Park menu.

