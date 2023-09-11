Remembering Charlie Robison: Houston-born country music giant passes away at 59

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A giant of the Texas music scene has passed away. Charlie Robison, a gravelly-voiced, bad boy, say-anything singer-songwriter, died at a hospital in San Antonio on Sunday, Sept. 10, after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, according to an Associated Press report. Robison passed away just nine days after his 59th birthday.

His wife, Kristen Robison, confirmed the news on social media, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children, and our family."

Robison was born in Houston, making him a local favorite here for decades, but he grew up in Bandera, Texas, on the ranch his family has owned for generations. Tanned, ranch-strong, and standing six-foot-four, Robison looked more jock than a country singer. He played football at Southwest Texas State University in the 1980s before an injury ended his sports career.

