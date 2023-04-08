ABC13 first brought you this story in February, when the mother of a student tragically killed in the Santa Fe mass shooting was arrested on trespassing and resisting arrest charges, which have now been dropped.

Mom of Santa Fe mass shooting victim no longer facing charges in Confederate flag feud with neighbor

SANTE FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosie Yanas, the mother of a Santa Fe High School shooting victim, no longer faces charges for removing a neighbor's Confederate flag.

ABC13 first reported the feud in February, when Yanas claimed she took the flag down because it extended onto her parents' property for years.

Santa Fe police arrested Yanas on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, but those have since been dropped.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument

According to a statement by the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's office, there was insufficient evidence to proceed with filing a criminal charge against Yanas.

"Therefore, we declined to proceed with any prosecution arising from her arrest," the statement read in part.

Yanas' attorney will speak at an afternoon press conference on Saturday to address her case.

