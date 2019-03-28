Crime & Safety

Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox injections at Spring spa

The charges have been dismissed after testimony to a grand jury.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman charged in a medspa bust is now free because of what she told a grand jury.

In November, Michelle Bogle was accused of administering hundreds of Botox injections at the Savvy Chic Medspa without being licensed to perform nonsurgical medical procedures.

A grand jury no-billed Bogle last week after she testified for three hours.

Bogle's attorney says she should have never been arrested in the first place.

"The grand jury found no probable cause to go forward because there was no probable cause for an arrest," Bogle's defense attorney David Breston said.
