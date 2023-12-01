Trump doesn't have presidential immunity from lawsuits over January 6, appeals court rules

The decision, making new law around the presidency, will have significant implications for several cases against Trump

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump isn't immune from being held accountable in civil lawsuits related to January 6, 2021, in a long-awaited, consequential decision from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC.

The decision, making new law around the presidency, will have significant implications for several cases against Trump in the Washington, DC, federal court related to the 2020 election.

RELATED: Attorney warned Trump 'it's going to be a crime' if he ignored docs subpoena: Sources

This appeals court decision arises out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)