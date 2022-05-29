Over 3K CenterPoint customers were out of power after a trailer struck a light pole

ALERT- LIVE WIRES



Powerlines down across FM 2920/Falvel Road after a trailer struck a light pole.



The intersection is currently shut down by emergency vehicles on scene.



CenterPoint have been advised and are en route.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/iidPmkEDkM — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 28, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle hit one of CenterPoint Energy's power poles causing an outage to about 3,700 customers in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to CenterPoint.The outage has since been restored."Customers' service will gradually be restored as we continue to work to isolate circuits and crews finalize the necessary repairs," said a spokesperson for CenterPoint.