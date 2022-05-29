power outage

Over 3K CenterPoint customers were out of power after a trailer struck a light pole

Eyewitness News at 6pm - May 28, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle hit one of CenterPoint Energy's power poles causing an outage to about 3,700 customers in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to CenterPoint.

The outage has since been restored.

"Customers' service will gradually be restored as we continue to work to isolate circuits and crews finalize the necessary repairs," said a spokesperson for CenterPoint.

