It's the ole' switcheroo on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' with Vanna White like you've never seen her before.

Vanna White takes a break from letter turning for something brand new!

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in the history of "Wheel of Fortune" Vanna White is not at the letter board. Longtime host Pat Sajak is in his usual positon but his cohost is now up on the platform with the world's most famous wheel.

Vanna is switching up her duties to compete as a contestant on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." This marks the only time, since joining the show in 1982 that White has taken on the role of contestant.

"I've never been in this position before," White told On the Red Carpet.

Vanna faces off against "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both believe Vanna has a definite advantage.

"You've probably seen more games of "Wheel of Fortune' than anyone on the planet," Jennings said.

And with Vanna at the wheel, Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie is on letter-turning duty for this very special episode.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" airs Wednesday on ABC.